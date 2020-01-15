Alisson Becker sends message to Liverpool FC star Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)

Alisson Becker has talked up the important role that Roberto Firmino plays in the Liverpool FC team.

The Brazilian attacker scored a first-half winner for the Reds as they claimed an important 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the weekend to maintain their push for the title.

Firmino’s goal helped to keep Liverpool FC 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand as they bid to try and win the title this term.

The 28-year-old Firmino has scored seven goals and made four assists in 21 Premier League games for the Merseyside outfit so far this season, and he has also notched up three assists in the Champions League.

Now, goalkeeper Alisson has talked up the importance of Firmino when it comes to the current Liverpool FC side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Alisson said: “Bobby is one of the most important players in our team – and we have a lot.

“I think everybody is important but Bobby not only scores when we need him, he makes the team play, he drops to play from behind.

“This is a good thing and it is something that he likes to do, he likes to help, and I’m really happy that he scored because a striker needs to score to stay confident and he is helping us with the goals.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Manchester United at Anfield.

The Red Devils are the only team to have taken any points off Jurgen Klopp’s men so far this season, with Liverpool FC yet to lose a game in the top flight.

