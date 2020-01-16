Andy Robertson issues blunt warning to his Liverpool FC team-mates

Andy Robertson says Liverpool FC are not getting carried away by their incredible start to the new Premier League season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 16 January 2020, 00:00 UK
Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV / Screen grab)

Andy Robertson has warned his team-mates that Liverpool FC’s records will mean nothing if they don’t win the Premier League title this season.

The Reds have made a remarkable start to the new campaign, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool FC have only dropped two points all season in the top flight and they are now 14 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

The Merseyside outfit’s 1-0 win at Tottenham at the weekend extended their unbeaten run in the division to 38 games – the equivalent of a full season.

They have also set a new record for Europe’s top five leagues of 61 points from the opening 21 matches of a season.

However, Scotland international Robertson, 25, has insisted that all of that will mean nothing if they do not manage to get their hands on the Premier League trophy in May.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Robertson said: “For us, they [the records] are irrelevant.

“Yes, if we break records on the way, fine, great, but we will look at that [only] if we get a trophy.

“Because last season we broke records in terms of clean sheets and ended up empty-handed in the Premier League.

“Records don’t mean anything unless they get you the end goal, hopefully this season it will [come].”

Robertson continued: “This league is so hard. Maybe sometimes we’ve made it look easy but believe me, it’s not – it’s so hard to perform against every team that wants to beat you.

“The longer the run goes on, the more everyone wants to beat you – ‘we beat Liverpool’ or whatever. We don’t take anything for granted. We are not celebrating in there that we are champions.

“We are just celebrating a nice win just now. Long may that continue and then in May maybe we can start to celebrate.”

Robertson will be hoping to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to Premier League action with a crunch home clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

