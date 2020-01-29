Carragher sends message to Klopp about Liverpool FC cup replay

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher says he agrees with Jurgen Klopp’s decision to field a youth team for Liverpool FC’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town.

However, the Reds legend believes that Klopp should take charge of the game and not put under-23 coach Neil Critchley in the dugout for the clash.

Liverpool FC will host Shrewsbury Town in the replay of the fourth-round FA Cup clash on Tuesday after they were pegged back and held to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

The game falls after the start of the winter break in the Premier League and Klopp has made the decision to leave the game to youth coach Critchley.

Carragher feels that Klopp is right to field a younger team, but he feels that the Reds boss should be in the dugout for the clash.

Writing on Twitter, Carragher said: “Senior players having a winter break is right, you can’t implement one and then have a replay in the break.

“That’s the same for all PL clubs. But Klopp should take the team, his young players will be delighted and the picture of him in Ibiza with a (beer) will be on every front page!”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

A win for the Reds against the Hammers would send them 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool FC will then return to top-flight action with a home clash against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

