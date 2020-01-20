Jamie Carragher talks up ‘vital’ Liverpool FC star

Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jamie Carragher has talked up the importance of Jordan Henderson to the current Liverpool FC team.

The England midfielder has been a constant presence in the Liverpool FC team this season and he has helped the Reds lead the way at the top of the Premier League table.

Henderson is Liverpool FC’s captain and he has started 18 Premier League games this season to help Jurgen Klopp’s men build a dominant lead at the top of the table.

The 29-year-old has also made four appearances in the Champions League this season and helped the Reds to win the Club World Cup back in December.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher has played alongside Henderson for the Reds and he has underlined the importance of the ex-Sunderland midfielder to this current Liverpool FC team.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Carragher said of Henderson: “He’s been vital.

“A lot of the time he has been questioned under Jurgen Klopp, should he get a regular game? Should he be captain? But all of these top managers keep picking him out.

“I’ve worked with him, so I’m well aware of Jordan’s qualities and what he’s like around the dressing room. For a manager, having him around the dressing room is gold dust, with the example he sets every day.

“Liverpool have bought a lot of players under Jurgen Klopp in his position, and he still plays. That just says it all about him.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Thursday night with a trip to Wolves.

The Merseyside outfit will then switch their focus towards their trip to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon, as they look to keep themselves in the race for a domestic double this season.

