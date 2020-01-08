Cesc Fabregas picks Liverpool FC star as Premier League’s best player

Cesc Fabregas believes that Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane is the best player in the Premier League

Social Spy
By Social Spy Wednesday 8 January 2020, 04:30 UK
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Cesc Fabregas believes that Liverpool FC attacker Sadio Mane is the best player in the Premier League.

The Senegal international has been an integral part of Liverpool FC’s strong start to the new Premier League season, with the Reds currently leading the way at the top of the table.

Mane has scored 11 goals and made six assists in 19 Premier League games for the Reds so far this season and he has also netted twice in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to help Liverpool FC win their first ever Premier League trophy this season.

Former Chelsea FC and Arsenal midfielder Fabregas took part in a question and answer session with his fans on Twitter on Tuesday, and the Spaniard picked Mane as the best player in the Premier League.

Asked by one fan for his take on the best player in the Premier League, Fabregas replied on Twitter: “Mane for me.”

Mane will be expecting to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds take on Tottenham away from home on Saturday evening.

