Stan Collymore warns Liverpool FC fans about the title race

Stan Collymore has refused to concede that Liverpool FC have already won the Premier League title following their stunning start to the new season.

The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table, after having won all but one of their opening 19 games in the top flight this season.

Liverpool FC are 13 points clear of nearest challengers Leicester City and they have also played a game less than their closest rivals.

The Merseyside outfit’s dominant position at the top of the table places them as the heavy favourites to claim the title this season, with some claiming that the race for the trophy is already over.

However, former Liverpool FC star Collymore has warned Reds fans against getting carried away with their club’s fine start to the new campaign.

Writing on Twitter after the 1-0 win over Wolves, Collymore said: “Still not calling the title. A full half season left, some calling it have short memories!

“Overwhelming favourites but think of it as a team being 3-0 up in a Champions League Final at half time, or a team 12 points clear in the run in…

“Think we’ve seen that open before…”

Liverpool FC will take on Sheffield United in their first game of 2020 when they host the Blades at Anfield on Thursday night.

After that, they will host Everton in the third round of the FA Cup at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit enjoyed a trophy-laden 2019, winning the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

