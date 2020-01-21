‘A model professional’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Liverpool FC midfielder

Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Garth Crooks has lavished praise on Jordan Henderson following his recent fine form for Liverpool FC.

The 29-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Liverpool FC team this season and he played the full 90 minutes as the Reds claimed an important 2-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday night.

Henderson has started 18 of Liverpool FC’s 22 games in the Premier League this season to help the Reds build a 16-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand.

The England international produced another combative display for his side as he helped Liverpool FC to claim victory over their bitter rivals on Merseyside on Sunday.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks picked Henderson in his team of the week and explained just why he is such a keen admirer of the former Sunderland man.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “When you consider there were moments last season when Jordan Henderson was struggling to make the first XI it’s quite remarkable to think he’s now the first player you would pencil in Liverpool’s team.

“Their captain has been magnificent this season and no more so than against Manchester United.

“Henderson is a model professional and in the true mould of Anfield greats. He always lets his team-mates take the applause.

“He’s already lifted the Champions League trophy and very soon he will be adding the Premier league title to his list of achievements.”

Liverpool FC will look to continue their march towards the Premier League title when they take on Wolves away from home on Thursday night.

The Reds are aiming to go one step further in the top flight this season after they finished second and just a point behind Manchester City last term.

