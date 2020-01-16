Curtis Jones aiming to give Jurgen Klopp a problem at Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Curtis Jones says he has his sights set on breaking into the first team at Liverpool FC as he looks to cause a selection headache for Jurgen Klopp.

The 18-year-old earned lots of praise and found himself in the spotlight when he scored Liverpool FC’s spectacular winner in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Everton at Anfield at the start of the month.

The teenager has managed to notch up a handful of first-team appearances for Klopp’s side this season and has made two starts in total in the FA Cup and League Cup.

He also came off the bench during Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League at the start of December.

Jones will now be hoping to keep impressing in training as he bids to earn a more regular spot in the first team at Anfield in the coming seasons.

And the teenager has now underlined his desire to keep working hard and force his way into contention at Liverpool FC.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Jones said: “I think one of my main goals this season has been to try and score more goals,” Jones told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m trying to push for a place in the first team but there’s some world-class players who score a lot of goals. So I’m trying to compete with the best in the world.”

He continued: “As soon as I started with the first team, it was mad and I couldn’t really dream of it. Being a local lad, it was always my dream to be around the first team.

“But I knew how difficult it would be with the way of the team – there’s great players. I’m just happy that I’m around there and I’m giving 100 per cent every day. I’m trying to push for a place in the first team.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League home clash against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

