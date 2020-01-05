‘Good heavens’: Gary Lineker raves about Liverpool FC star

Gary Lineker heaps praise on Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold following his fine form

By Social Spy Sunday 5 January 2020, 00:15 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to heap yet more praise on Liverpool FC star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international has been earning huge amounts of praise for his fine performances for Liverpool FC in recent weeks as he has helped the Reds to keep up their Premier League title push.

The 21-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Liverpool FC team this season and he has started all but one of their games in the Premier League this term.

Alexander-Arnold has been impressing with his incredible passing ability this term and he has already notched up eight assists for his team-mates in the English top flight this season, while also scoring two goals.

Former England star Lineker is a keen admirer of the young Liverpool FC star and he took to social media to further praise him on Friday night.

Reacting to a video clip of Alexander-Arnold playing an outrageous pass to one of his team-mates in a recent game, Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Good heavens, what a talent, what a player, @trentaa98 👏🏻👏🏻.”

Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon with a home clash against local rivals Everton.

The Reds will then play Tottenham away from home in the Premier League next weekend.

Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
