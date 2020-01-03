Gary Lineker raves about ‘underrated’ Liverpool FC star on Twitter

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to heap praise on Jordan Henderson following his fine display in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday night.

Henderson played the full 90 minutes on Merseyside as Liverpool FC sealed a 2-0 victory over the Blades thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The victory left Liverpool FC 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand and meant that Jurgen Klopp’s men managed to complete a full year without losing in the top flight.

Henderson has been a key player for Liverpool FC so far this season, scoring one goal and making two assists in 19 Premier League appearances for the Reds to help them top the table.

And former England star Lineker is clearly a big fan of the 29-year-old midfielder.

Posting on Twitter after Liverpool FC’s win over Sheffield United, Lineker wrote: “Think @JHenderson might just be the most underrated player in Premier League history. Guess I might have just changed that.”

Liverpool FC will now switch their attentions to FA Cup affairs and their home clash against Everton in the third round on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds will return to Premier League action on Saturday 11 January when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur, before clashes against Manchester United and Wolves in the top flight.

