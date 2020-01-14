Gary Neville opens up about ‘outstanding’ Liverpool FC

Manchester United legend Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has admitted that he has been impressed by “outstanding” Liverpool FC this season and says no one can stop them from winning the title now.

The Reds have made an incredible start to the new Premier League season, with the Merseyside outfit currently sitting 14 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners over Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Saturday night as they continued their unbeaten start to the new campaign.

Indeed, Liverpool FC have only dropped two points all season in the top flight to leave them as the clear favourites to win the title this term.

The Reds will take on Neville’s former side Manchester United in their next Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

And former Red Devils defender Neville has conceded that he cannot see anyone stopping Liverpool FC in the title race as things stand.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Neville said: “They are outstanding, brilliant to watch and doing everything a championship-winning team should be doing.

“I can’t see anyone stopping them. The records for Klopp are incidental right now. The only thing that matters is lifting the Premier League trophy.

“I think the lead is unassailable. Klopp will never say it but his team are playing so well and are so in control and they are still growing and getting better.

“He won’t care if he loses one or two games, he just wants that trophy.

“When we were asking Pep last year about records, because City have won it before they probably could look to beat their previous title victories but for Liverpool it’s all about getting that first Premier League title.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to go one step further in the Premier League this season after they finished second last term behind Manchester City.

The Reds won their first major trophy under Jurgen Klopp last season as they lifted the Champions League.

