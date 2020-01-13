‘Incredible’: Gary Neville makes honest admission about Liverpool FC
Gary Neville admits he has been hugely impressed by Liverpool FC"s Premier League form this season
Gary Neville has admitted that he has been hugely impressed by Liverpool FC’s “incredible” run in the Premier League this season after their 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday night.
Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game in the first half for Jurgen Klopp’s men as the Reds continued their brilliant unbeaten start to the new season.
Liverpool FC have only dropped two points so far this season and they moved yet further clear at the top of the Premier League table thanks to their win in north London.
The Reds are the clear favourites to win the Premier League title for the first time this season and former Manchester United defender Neville has admitted that he has been hugely impressed by the Merseyside outfit’s start to the campaign.
Speaking during Sky Sports‘ coverage of Saturday night’s game, Neville said of Liverpool FC’s form: “It’s an incredible run, it really is.
“It hasn’t been perfect today [against Spurs] but it can’t be every single week.
“They’ve still been in control and been the better team. He won’t get carried away, Jurgen Klopp, but he’ll realise it’s a big win.”
Next up for Liverpool FC – who finished second in the table last term – is a crunch home clash against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds’ only dropped points in the Premier League this season came during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.
