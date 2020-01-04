Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp told to sign Jadon Sancho this month

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jason McAteer has urged Liverpool FC to make a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

The Reds are likely to be linked with some players this month as Jurgen Klopp ponders bolstering his squad in the mid-season transfer window.

Liverpool FC have already made one new signing this month after having secured the signature of Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg.

The Merseyside outfit are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table and Liverpool FC have been widely praised for their brilliant attacking play under Klopp in recent months.

Nevertheless, former Liverpool FC star McAteer feels that the Reds should make a move to sign Sancho, who is one of the hottest young prospects in European football right now.

Speaking in an interview with the Racing Post, McAteer said: “I doubt Jurgen Klopp feels under any pressure to make any more moves in the transfer window though if there’s one player I’d love to see him bring to Anfield, it’s Jadon Sancho.

“Sancho looks like a Jurgen Klopp type of player. He’s young, immensely talented, looks ideally suited to the system which Klopp plays and would be learning off one of the top coaches in the world.

“Good managers take good players to the next level. Look at Raheem Sterling at Manchester City.

“Sterling might not have naturally brought into Pep Guardiola’s unique philosophy but he has and the upshot is that this once erratic talent is now one of the finest players in the Premier League.

“Klopp has a similar aura and Trent Alexander-Arnold is a classic example of a player who has flourished under the German where he may very well not have done under someone else.

“Sancho at Liverpool would be brilliant for him and the club. He could play anywhere along that front three and looks a genuinely class act.”

The 19-year-old Sancho has been in top form this season, scoring nine goals and making nine assists in 15 Bundesliga games for the German side. He has also scored twice and made two assists in the Champions League.

Liverpool FC are currently the heavy favourites to win the Premier League title this season, with the Reds currently 13 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

