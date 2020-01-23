Joe Gomez raves about ‘special’ Liverpool FC star

Joe Gomez (Photo: New Balance)

Joe Gomez has heaped praise on Virgil van Dijk for the influence he has been having on the Liverpool FC team in recent weeks.

The Netherlands international has been in fine form for the Merseyside outfit so far this term and he scored the Reds’ opening goal in their 2-0 win over Manchester United last Sunday afternoon.

Van Dijk, 28, has scored four goals in the Premier League this season and he has been a regular fixture in the first team throughout the campaign.

The Dutch defender has started all 22 of the Reds’ Premier League games this term to help them lead the way at the top of the table, with Jurgen Klopp’s side yet to lose a match in the top flight this term.

Gomez has admitted that he has been thrilled by the impact that Van Dijk has had at Liverpool FC this season and has talked him up as a key player for the Reds.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Gomez said of Van Dijk: “I don’t think it’s easy to measure what he does for us as a team.

“He’s such a dominant character, a dominant player. He’s a special player and we’re lucky to have him at the club – he’s my big brother!

“He’s a top player and a top person to be alongside.”

Van Dijk will be expecting to start for Liverpool FC when the Reds take on Wolves away from home in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Merseyside outfit are currently leading the way at the top of the table and they have only dropped two points in the league all season.

