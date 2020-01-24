Jurgen Klopp explains what’s changed for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp believes that Jordan Henderson has become more “self aware” since the German took over at Liverpool FC in 2015.

The Reds captain has been one of Liverpool FC’s most consistent performers in recent seasons and he finally got his hands on a major trophy when he lifted the Champions League after the 2-0 win over Tottenham in the final back in June.

Henderson has been a key part of the Liverpool FC team this season and has helped them to build a seemingly unsurmountable lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The 29-year-old has scored one goal and made two assists in the top flight for Klopp’s men and has started most of the Premier League games for the Reds to help them lead the way at the top of the table.

And Klopp has admitted that he has been delighted by the impact that Henderson has been having in recent games as he discussed his importance to the Merseyside outfit.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Guardian, Klopp said: “The self-awareness [has changed]. The natural quality was always there.

“I knew Hendo before I came here as a proper box-to-box player who can make the difference. Going back four and a half years when I arrived here, it was the first year Hendo was captain after Steven Gerrard. As I’ve always said, it’s the most unthankful [thankless] job in the world.

“People maybe needed to get used to that, that somebody who is not Steven Gerrard has the captain’s armband and he didn’t get the credit he would have deserved.

“But since I am here Hendo has played 90% of the games he was available, if not more, for good reasons.

“He was 25 when I came here; it’s the best age to improve, the best age to make the next steps. You get used to a lot of things around you and now you can really concentrate on football and your development, your development as a team and what you can deliver for that. That’s what happened.

“He is now calmer in certain situations. His self-awareness, his self-confidence grew again from a proper level already.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to West Ham United on Wednesday night.

Before that, they will travel to Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

