Jurgen Klopp issues update on future of Liverpool FC midfielder

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has conceded that Adam Lallana could be on his way out of Liverpool FC when his contract expires in the summer.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been at Anfield since 2014 but it seems as if his time at the Merseyside club could be coming to an end, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

The former Southampton star has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and he has only made a handful of starts in the Premier League this term.

Lallana came off the bench to score Liverpool FC’s all-important equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back at the end of October.

With his current contract set to expire later this year, there is bound to be plenty of speculation about Lallana’s future at the Merseyside outfit.

Now, Klopp has appeared to indicate that Lallana could indeed be on his way out of Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Klopp said: “Everything about Adam Lallana, Adam Lallana knows and I know, and I’m really happy for him that he’s in sensational shape at the moment; that’s what we try to show constantly, as often as we bring him in.

“He is a very important player in this moment. What will happen in the future, we will see. But for him, wherever it is – here or somewhere else – the only important thing is that he can show he is 100 per cent fit.

“He had some injury problems [that are] completely done; trained, body is super fit, mind in a perfect place, enjoys the time here in the moment. You can see that in each second of training and [when] he plays, very influential.

“But these kind of things we don’t discuss in public, so you have to speculate further.”

Liverpool FC are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table as they seek to win their first ever top-flight title.

The Reds are in FA Cup action this weekend when they host local rivals Everton in the third round.

