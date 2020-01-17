Liverpool FC urged to sign quality 28-year-old defender

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Phil Babb believes that Liverpool FC should be targeting a deal to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

The Reds have made an incredible start to the new Premier League season, with the Merseyside outfit currently leading the way at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC are 14 points clear of Manchester City with a game in hand and they are yet to lose a game in the top flight this term.

Much of Liverpool FC’s improvement over the last couple of seasons has been credited with the arrival of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in the January 2018 transfer window.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Babb feels that the Reds should be looking to partner Van Dijk with Senegal international Koulibaly to create a truly formidable partnership at the back.

Speaking in an interview with Gambling.com, Babb said: “As a fan and a broadcaster I wonder where [Jurgen] Klopp can improve the squad and I’d probably say they might want to look at bringing in another top, top centre-half.

“That’s only because of the injury records of Gomez, Matip and Dejan Lovren. Virgil van Dijk is like a thoroughbred horse, very rarely gets injured, and if he could have another world class centre-half constantly alongside side him that would bolster Liverpool.

“Can you imagine Virgil van Dijk and Kalidou Koulibaly together? That would be some centre-half partnership.”

Koulibaly has made 14 Serie A appearances for Napoli so far this season, and has also featured six times in the Champions League.

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their crunch home clash against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United when the teams last met in October at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip