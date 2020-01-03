Jurgen Klopp confirms new signing could feature in Liverpool FC v Everton

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that new Liverpool FC signing Takumi Minamino could feature for the Reds when they host Everton in the FA Cup this weekend.

Minamino has been settling into life at Anfield after completing his move to the Merseyside outfit from Red Bull Salzburg as the Reds’ first signing of the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old was ineligible to feature during Liverpool FC’s clash with Sheffield United on Thursday night – but Klopp has now hinted that he will be involved when the Reds host local rivals Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon at Anfield.

Speaking at a news conference before the clash with Sheffield United, Klopp said: “He was here yesterday, had a light session, enjoyed it a lot, boys were incredible with him. Sadio and Naby, those with Salzburg genetic, it was really nice.

“If I was to be a new player I’d love to be one in this group as they welcome you with welcome arms, that’s really nice.

“I think he felt it, he wasn’t surprised by that. Communication wise is really good – his English is absolutely OK but his German is really good, it doesn’t help the team much but we can talk.

“We signed the player he was at Salzburg so that means he doesn’t have to change in the moment just be who you are and then we will start working on that and I look forward to it.

“Of course [he will come into contention for Everton. He’s not allowed [on Thursday], don’t know exactly why.

“We will see how he fits in but in this period of the season it will not be after 15 weeks when we use him, but is he a finished article in March? I don’t know.

“We will start learning about each other from now on and he will have all the time he needs, how much he’ll need I have no idea. But it would be nice if people could give him some time.”

Liverpool FC are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table as they aim to try and win the title this term.

They will return to Premier League action with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 11 January, before they then focus on their home clash against bitter rivals Manchester United on 19 January.

Liverpool FC are aiming to win the Premier League title this term after having finished second and a point behind Manchester City last season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip