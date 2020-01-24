Liverpool FC midfielder ‘in good shape’, insists Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in good shape and says that the midfielder is an “unbelievably important” player for Liverpool FC.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been in and out of the starting line-up at Liverpool FC this season as the 26-year-old bids to return to full fitness following a lengthy lay-off with injury problems.

The 26-year-old had started seven games in the top flight before the clash with Wolves on Thursday night, and he had made a further seven appearances from the bench for the Reds.

The England international has also scored three goals in three Champions League appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s men so far this season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain looked to be visibly frustrated when he was substituted in the 66th minute of Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend.

However, Klopp has insisted that all is well with the England international and that he is not frustrated by his lack of playing time.

Asked whether Oxlade-Chamberlain has been frustrated after recent games, Klopp told a news conference on Wednesday: “Oxlade is in a good shape. He’s not [frustrated with himself], he just looks like this.

“I asked him, it’s all fine. It’s normal a player wants to play 90 minutes. We have to learn from our own past.

“Oxlade is an unbelievably important player for us and there are moments in a game when players get a bit tired, then they show up again and stuff like this.

“I try to read the players during the game and try to understand in which moment or situation they are, energy level-wise and stuff like this.

“I make a decision and sometimes I hit the point and sometimes not.”

Liverpool FC will return to FA Cup action this weekend when they take on Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

