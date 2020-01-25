Liverpool FC urged to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer

Former Liverpool FC star Steve McManaman (Photo: BT Sport)

Steve McManaman has urged Liverpool FC to consider making a move to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table, after having won all but one of their top flight games this season to leave them with a 16-point lead plus a game in hand.

Liverpool FC have made one signing so far in the January transfer window after bringing in Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg.

The Merseyside outfit look poised to be able to dominate English football for the next few seasons, and the Reds should have no trouble in attracting some big names to Anfield should they so with.

Former Liverpool FC star McManaman feels that Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe would be a great signing for the Reds.

However, he concedes that he may be an unlikely addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad given his probable transfer value.

Speaking in an interview with horseracing.net, McManaman said: “I’d love to see him make a move to Liverpool!

“I’ve said for the last three or four years that he’s going to be the best around, but Liverpool are flying at the moment and they don’t necessarily need Kylian Mbappe at this moment in time.

“They’re going to have to pay £250m for him. Let’s be honest, that’s what he would cost.

“If Neymar cost £198m, then Mbappe is going to cost a quarter of a billion. Liverpool are the best around at the moment, so if you’re going to take a jump like that then there’s going to be a lot of baggage that comes with that.

“Not him personally, but the transfer fee itself and that you’re already the best team and you could be upsetting the equilibrium by bringing another big, big forward in, who’s arguably already one of the best in the world, even at this slender age.

“It’s a lot to consider for Liverpool if they are going to make this jump.”

The 21-year-old Mbappe has scored 13 goals and made four assists in 14 Ligue 1 games so far this season. He has also netted five times and made three assists in the Champions League this term.

Liverpool FC will take on Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

