Gary Lineker sends message to Curtis Jones after Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Everton

Gary Lineker has his say after Curtis Jones' brilliant goal for Liverpool FC in the Merseyside derby against Everton

Social Spy
By Social Spy Monday 6 January 2020, 23:30 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to heap praise on Curtis Jones after the teenager’s brilliant winner in Liverpool FC’s FA Cup win over Everton on Sunday.

After a goalless first half at Anfield between the two Merseyside rivals in the third-round clash, 18-year-old Jones curled home a superb finish into the top corner in the 71st minute.

The strike beat Jordan Pickford and went in off the underside of the crossbar as Liverpool FC secured their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It marked Jones’ first goal in three first-team appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season and former England star Lineker was clearly impressed by the strike.

Posting on social media after the winner was scored, Lineker wrote: “Incredible goal from Curtis Jones for @LFC and it appears the Anfield wait for @Everton will go on. 🤦🏻‍♂️.”

Liverpool FC will now turn their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their preparations for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table, having won all but one of their top-flight games so far this term.

Liverpool FC will then take on Manchester United, Wolves and West Ham in their next three Premier League games after Saturday’s trip to north London.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand names the signing he wants to see Man United make
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United boss ‘desperate’ to sign 23-year-old midfielder – report
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Mikel Arteta delivers update on Arsenal FC captaincy
Jurgen Klopp
Adrian issues warning to his Liverpool FC team-mates
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC make 23-year-old attacker their top transfer target – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand names the signing he wants to see Man United make
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta reveals one of the main things he’s changed at Arsenal
Mason Mount
Mason Mount explains what he’s aiming for with Chelsea FC this season
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Mikel Arteta delivers update on Arsenal FC captaincy
ScoopDragon Football News Network