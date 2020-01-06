Gary Lineker sends message to Curtis Jones after Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Everton

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to heap praise on Curtis Jones after the teenager’s brilliant winner in Liverpool FC’s FA Cup win over Everton on Sunday.

After a goalless first half at Anfield between the two Merseyside rivals in the third-round clash, 18-year-old Jones curled home a superb finish into the top corner in the 71st minute.

The strike beat Jordan Pickford and went in off the underside of the crossbar as Liverpool FC secured their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It marked Jones’ first goal in three first-team appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season and former England star Lineker was clearly impressed by the strike.

Posting on social media after the winner was scored, Lineker wrote: “Incredible goal from Curtis Jones for @LFC and it appears the Anfield wait for @Everton will go on. 🤦🏻‍♂️.”

Liverpool FC will now turn their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their preparations for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table, having won all but one of their top-flight games so far this term.

Liverpool FC will then take on Manchester United, Wolves and West Ham in their next three Premier League games after Saturday’s trip to north London.

