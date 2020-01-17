Liverpool FC warned about Man City threat in Etihad clash

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Phil Babb has warned Liverpool FC that Manchester City will be out for revenge when the Reds travel to The Etihad on 4 April.

Liverpool FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table after having made a stunning start to the new campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are 14 points clear of nearest challengers Manchester City with a game in hand and they are the heavy favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

With Liverpool FC yet to lose a game in the Premier League this season, there has been talk of the Reds emulating the Arsenal Invincibles and completing an entire league campaign unbeaten.

However, former Liverpool FC star Babb feels that it is too early to start talking about such a feat, and warned that Manchester City will be out to try and stop them when they travel to The Etihad in April.

Speaking in an interview with Gambling.com, Babb said: “Are Liverpool and Manchester City the best two teams in Europe? I would say yes.

“Obviously, Manchester City haven’t won the Champions League and that will be bugging Pep Guardiola, but they’re well in the hunt this season.

“City will be thinking – if Liverpool are still unbeaten at that stage – that they’d like to throw a spanner in the works by ending that run.

“And with the way City are playing at the moment, they look like the only team in the league that could beat them, Liverpool are that strong.”

He continued: “This run of unbeaten games makes it tempting to start the comparisons already, but ultimately you can kill the argument by saying Liverpool haven’t done it over a full season, you have to be ‘invincible’ from start to finish.

“If you want to call them invincibles, then it has to come over a full league season – they’re 17 games away from it and it’s a challenge I’m sure they’ll relish.

“Comparison wise, that’s the best way to size both teams up, so let’s see if Liverpool can do it.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their crunch home clash against Manchester United in the top flight on Sunday afternoon at Anfield.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by the Red Devils when the two sides last met at Old Trafford back in October.

