Takumi Minamino not happy about his recent Liverpool FC display

Takumi Minamino has admitted that he feels he can offer much more to Liverpool FC than what he showed in the 2-1 win over Wolves last week.

The 25-year-old made his first Premier League appearance of his career on Thursday night last week when he came on to play 57 minutes of the tense top-flight clash at Molineux.

The Japan international is currently settling into life at Anfield after having signed for the Reds from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

Minamino will now be hoping to hold down a more regular place in the first team at Anfield as he bids to try and help Liverpool FC continue their brilliant start to the new campaign.

However, the attacking midfielder has now indicated that he feels he has much more to show after his first run-out in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Minamino said: “I feel the manager’s trust in me, so I really want to repay him.

“Personally, I’m not satisfied with my own performance [at Wolves], so I want to meet the expectations of the people who support me.

“I was mentally ready to go and all I was thinking was how to fit into the team smoothly and get into the game.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I’m not sure how much expectation has been put on me, but I have nothing to lose.

“I can play on either side, but it was more about how to link up with the full-backs. If we can build a better understanding of each other, I’m sure it will get even better.

“They scored an equaliser after I came on, so I was desperate to contribute to the winning goal in any way I can.

“After we scored the second goal, I made sure to keep it simple and defend solidly.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to east London to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Reds are currently 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

