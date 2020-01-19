Mo Salah issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Man United clash

Mohamed Salah (Photo: Screengrab)

Mohamed Salah has underlined that Liverpool FC “need to win” when they face Manchester United in their crunch Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are preparing to take on their bitter local rivals after having made an incredible start to the new season under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC have won all but one of their Premier League games this season and their only dropped points came during the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

Klopp’s side are flying high at the top of the Premier League table and they are the firm favourites to win the top-flight title this term.

Now, Liverpool FC forward Salah has underlined the importance of the Reds getting a positive result this weekend.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Salah said: “Our focus now is just on the Manchester United game, we take one game at a time.

“We don’t think about being unbeaten until the end of the season. If we do that, it would be great, but at the end of the day we just want to win the Premier League. That’s the most important thing.

“Unbeaten or not, it’s not necessary – we want to win the Premier League.

“We need to win [against United], we need to carry on in our way – the way we’ve been doing since the beginning of the season and since last year. It’s a game we have to win.

“Of course we know it’s big for the fans, for the city and for us. But at the end of the day, we play the game to win. It’s unbelievable.”

Salah has been a key player for Liverpool FC this season, with the Egypt international having scored 10 goals and made five assists in 18 Premier League games. He has also netted four times and made two assists in the Champions League this term.

After Sunday’s crunch clash, Liverpool FC will turn their attentions towards their trip to Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night.

