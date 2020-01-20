Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain talks up ‘crucial’ Liverpool FC star

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Photo: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain / Instagram)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes that Fabinho’s return to fitness represents a huge boost for Liverpool FC in the title race.

The Reds have been without their Brazilian midfielder since he picked up an ankle injury in the Champions League clash with Napoli back in November but he is now back available for selection.

Fabinho will now be hoping to prove his fitness to Jurgen Klopp in the coming weeks as he bids to hold down a regular spot in the first team between now and the end of the season.

England midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain believes that Fabinho is a key player for the Reds as the Merseyside outfit chase the Premier League title this season.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website before the clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, Oxlade-Chamberlain said of Fabinho’s return: “It’s a massive lift for us.

“He is a crucial part of this team and he has proved ever since he has been here how good he is.

“Especially at the start of this season, up until unfortunately he got injured, he was absolutely brilliant – really pivotal in our team and our success.

“And someone that every week you could rely on to put in a really, really good performance.

“You see in glimpses how good he can be going forward; his passing, he often provides chances with balls over the top, the goal against Man City. He can really add in that department. Defensively, he has been brilliant. He’s a massive lift for us.”

Liverpool FC will now switch their attentions towards preparing for their Premier League trip to Wolves on Thursday night.

The Reds are looking to continue their brilliant start to the Premier League season as they aim to go one step further than they did last term and lift the trophy.

Liverpool FC will take on Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round away from home on Sunday afternoon.

