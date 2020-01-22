Paul Merson makes bold prediction about Liverpool FC this season

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool FC have what it takes to win both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

The Reds have made an incredible start to the new Premier League season, with the Merseyside outfit currently flying high at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Liverpool FC were impressive 2-0 winners over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday as they took yet another step towards the top-flight title.

The Merseyside outfit are the heavy favourites to win their first ever Premier League title this term, and the Reds are also looking to compete in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Liverpool FC will take on Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, starting next month, as Jurgen Klopp’s men bid to reach a third consecutive final in the competition.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that Liverpool FC already have the Premier League title sewn up and he is now also tipping them to be able to retain their Champions League crown.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “What they have done so far this season has now given them a massive chance of going on to retain the Champions League.

“About four months ago, I thought they had no chance of winning it because I thought everything would be in the Premier League.

“Now they have won the Premier League, I think they can win the Champions League. I think they will be in a position to rest players and make 10 changes for the Atletico game.”

He added: “They work harder than any other team. When one goes, they all go and no one is like Liverpool, it is phenomenal what they do.

“And they get stronger and stronger (as the season goes on) and whoever comes on the pitch, you would not know if there was a substitution.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they take on Wolves away from home in the top flight.

