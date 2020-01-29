‘That’s where I draw the line’: Ferdinand sends message to Liverpool FC boss Klopp

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has told Jurgen Klopp that he should be in the dugout for Liverpool FC’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town.

The Reds will take on Shrewsbury Town at Anfield in their FA Cup replay on 4 February after they were pegged back and held to a 2-2 draw in the fourth-round clash on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp has made it clear that the Reds will not prioritise the game, as the fixture falls during a two-week break for the Liverpool FC first team.

The Reds boss has said that no first-team players will be made available for the clash and that the team will be managed by the club’s under-23s coach Neil Critchley for the game.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand agrees that it makes sense for the Reds to field a younger team.

However, Ferdinand feels that Klopp should still make the effort to be in the dugout for the game, no matter what team is fielded.

Speaking to BT Sport on Monday night, Ferdinand said: “When you’re a successful team and fighting on all fronts – Liverpool are that at the moment – and so I totally understand he’s going to shuffle the pack in a game like this

“He wants to ensure his squad remain fresh and if he feels he can get through to the next round with a lesser team, a younger team, then so be it.

“He’s giving great experience to young players as well, they will be licking their lips at the thought of playing at Anfield for Liverpool.

“The only discrepancy I have and where I think he’s probably taking a liberty in some ways is that if he’s not going to be in the actual dugout.

“That’s where I draw the line, I think the manager should be in the dugout. ‘Every game, doesn’t matter if he’s putting out a depleted squad or not, he should be in there.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to West Ham United on Wednesday night.

A win for the Reds would move them 19 points clear at the top of the table and leave them as the clear favourites to win the title.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip