Rio Ferdinand makes claim about the current Liverpool FC squad

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the Liverpool FC players will be “scared to get excited” in the Premier League title race despite their dominant position in the table.

The Reds have made an incredible start to the new Premier League season and they have won all but one of their games in the top flight, only dropping two points in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United back in October.

Their dominant form has allowed Liverpool FC to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, and Jurgen Klopp’s men also have a game in hand over their closest rivals.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool FC to kick off the new year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night.

With Liverpool FC as the overwhelming favourites to win the title this season, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand had some words of caution for the Reds squad.

Speaking to BT Sport after Thursday’s game, Ferdinand said: “James Milner is the only one who has won a Premier League title in that dressing room so a lot will be looking at him, but a lot of them will using the manager as that yard stick, and saying we don’t want to get carried away.

“Everyone does look at it and say it’s mundane, but you’re scared. I was scared to get excited. I sense that a little bit with these guys.

“You’re confident but you don’t want to tempt fate, you don’t want to bring yourself any bad luck.

“This club has gone 30 years without winning a league title so it’s all those little things that are building up and the pressure that comes from within the city.”

Liverpool FC are in FA Cup action this weekend and they will take on Everton at Anfield in the third round on Sunday.

They will return to Premier League action with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

