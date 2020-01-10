‘What a player’: Gary Lineker sends message to Liverpool FC star

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to congratulate Sadio Mane on his “deserved” award after he was named as the African Footballer of the Year.

The Senegal international beat off competition from Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez to win the prize following his brilliant form for Liverpool FC in recent months.

Mane has been in top form for Liverpool FC so far this season, scoring 11 goals and making six assists in 19 Premier League games for the Reds. He has also netted twice in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old played a key role in helping Liverpool FC to win the Champions League last season as the Reds lifted their first major trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

After the news of Mane’s award was confirmed this week, England legend Lineker took to Twitter to offer his thoughts.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Totally deserved. What a player.”

Mane will be expecting to start for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to Premier League action with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC are yet to lose a game in the Premier League this season and they are currently 13 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

