Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane reacts to winning African Footballer of the Year award

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Sadio Mane made a point of thanking his Liverpool FC team-mates after he was crowned as the African Footballer of the Year this week.

The Liverpool FC attacker beat the likes of Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez to be crowned as the winner of the prize for the first time.

The Senegal international has been in sensational form for Liverpool FC in recent months, as he finished last season as the Premier League’s top scorer and helped the Reds to win the Champions League last term.

Mane has been in equally good form so far this season, with the 27-year-old having scored 11 goals and made six assists in 19 Premier League games this term.

He has also netted twice in the Champions League for Jurgen Klopp’s men to help them reach the last 16.

Upon accepting his award on Tuesday night, Mane said: “To be honest I would prefer to be playing football than speaking in front of so many important people. My job, I love it.

“I’m really happy and really proud at the same time. I would like to thank my family, especially my uncle who is here today – and as well my coach.

“[I’d also like to thank] my national team-mates and the staff, Liverpool football club and my team-mates.

“It is a big day for me and I would love to thank all the Senegalese people who have been voting for me. I’m from a very small village called Bambali and I’m sure they are all watching me tonight.

“Again, I’m really happy and very proud to win this.”

Mane will be expecting to start for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to Premier League action with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table and they are 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City with a game in hand.

