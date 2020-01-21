BBC Sport pundit talks up Mohamed Salah at Liverpool FC

Garth Crooks reflects on Mo Salah's display for Liverpool FC against Man United on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 21 January 2020, 04:15 UK
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah (Photo: Screengrab)

Garth Crooks praised Mohamed Salah for his “sheer perseverance” after the forward helped to fire Liverpool FC to a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds took the lead in the 14th minute when Virgil van Dijk headed home, and the home side had two more goals chalked off after that.

Manchester United had some chances to equalise in the second half but the visitors were unable to find a way past Alisson Becker in the Liverpool FC goal.

Salah then wrapped up the three points for the home side on the stroke of half-time when he slotted a cool finish past David De Gea in the 93rd minute.

Despite it not being Salah’s best display, Crooks explained why he thought the Egypt international was worthy of a place in his team of the week regardless.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “He didn’t play particularly well against Manchester United, in fact there were moments when he looked like he was struggling, but the mere fact Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp left Mohamed Salah on the pitch tells you something.

“Salah makes my team of the week for his sheer perseverance.

“The Egypt striker scored against Manchester United for the first time and he took it brilliantly.

“To outpace Daniel James, who is not slow, then hold him off and place the ball past an advancing David de Gea to settle the match was outstanding.

“It was like saying ‘give us the title now’. In fact you might as well.”

Salah has scored 15 goals and made seven assists in all competitions for Liverpool FC so far this season.

The 27-year-old will be expecting to feature when Liverpool FC return to Premier League action with a trip to Wolves on Thursday night.

After that, they will travel to Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

