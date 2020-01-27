‘Not cool’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC star’s injury setback

Jurgen Klopp admits his frustration at Xherdan Shaqiri's latest injury setback for Liverpool FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 27 January 2020, 04:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted his frustration at Xherdan Shaqiri’s latest injury setback for Liverpool FC.

The Switzerland international sat out Liverpool FC’s clash against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon due to injury.

Shaqiri has struggled with a string of niggling injuries this season and has seen his first-team opportunities under Klopp be limited.

The 28-year-old has only started two Premier League games this season and he has scored one goal in six top-flight appearances in total.

And Klopp has admitted that he has been frustrated by the attacking midfielder’s latest set-back.

Speaking at a news conference before the FA Cup clash, Klopp said of Shaqiri’s setback: “It’s not cool, absolutely not cool. But maybe there are different reasons, for sure.

“Shaq is a very special player in different departments. His physique is different to all others I ever saw, his muscles are unbelievable.

“It’s never ‘big’ so far, but it was always enough to get him out. I can imagine that’s frustrating.

“It’s frustrating for him, it’s not cool for us. But not to change. We work on that obviously, we don’t want to bring in the situation where that constantly happens, but so far we didn’t find the 100 per cent solution for it. We have to see.”

Klopp will now start to prepare his side for their trip to West Ham United in the Premier League as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC are currently 16 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand as they chase their first ever Premier League title.

The Reds will then take on Southampton and Norwich City in their following two Premier League games as they look to close in on the title.

