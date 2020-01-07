Alan Shearer sends message to Liverpool FC new-boy Takumi Minamino

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer has admitted that Takumi Minamino is probably going to find it difficult to hold down a regular spot in the Liverpool FC first team this season.

The new Liverpool FC signing announced himself to the Reds supporters with a fine performance in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Everton in the third round of the FA Cup at Anfield on Sunday.

Minamino started the game and featured for 70 minutes as he caught the eye with a promising display, after having signed for the Reds from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder already has five league goals to his name with Salzburg this season and he will be hoping to break into the first team on a regular basis at Anfield.

However, such is the quality on offer to Jurgen Klopp at the Merseyside outfit, Minamino could struggle to hold down a regular spot in the starting line-up, according to England legend Shearer.

Speaking to BBC Sport before Sunday’s clash at Anfield, Shearer said: “He scored [at Anfield against Liverpool FC], 24 years of age.

“When you look at the price that they’ve paid for him, just over £7m was his release clause, he’ll fit perfectly I think into this Liverpool team. [But] it’s going to be very difficult to get into it.

“In terms of where he plays he can play anywhere along that forward line.

“He’s already got nine goals this season so what an opportunity for him.”

Minamino will be hoping to be involved when Liverpool FC return to Premier League action with a crunch clash against Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Saturday night.

The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table and are 13 points clear with a game in hand.

