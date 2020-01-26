Alan Shearer reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury Town

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer congratulated Shrewsbury Town for their never-say-die attitude as they came from two goals down to earn 2-2 draw and a replay against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The home side found themselves 2-0 down at the start of the second half after Donald Love’s own goal followed Curtis Jones’ opener.

However, Shrewsbury fought back in the rest of the second half and they pulled a goal back in the 65th minute thanks to Jason Cummings’ penalty.

And the substitute then made it 2-2 when he fired home in the 75th minute to earn his side a replay at Anfield for a place in the fifth round.

The hosts deserve plenty of praise for their strong performance as they kept the runaway Premier League leaders – who deployed Mohamed Salah late on – at bay for most of the game.

And former England star Shearer was quick to congratulate Shrewsbury after the final whistle.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Shearer said: “What character, to fall behind to an own goal and go 2-0 down… they kept on believing and their attitude was incredible.

“The manager had a plan. Well done. Absolutely fantastic, they deserve their chance to go to Anfield and play in front of 50,000.”

Ex-England goalkeeper Joe Hart added: “That’s a great feeling for the town. Fully deserved the draw, if not the win. I thought Adrian had a top game. The tie had everything.”

Liverpool FC will now switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to West Ham United in the top flight on Wednesday night.

The Reds are currently 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

