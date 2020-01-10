‘Perfect’: Sokratis Papastathopoulos talks up Liverpool FC star

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has described Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk’s first full season at Anfield as “perfect” following his fine form for the Reds.

The Dutchman has been earning plenty of praise for his performances for the Merseyside outfit since his arrival at the club from Southampton in the January transfer window in 2018.

Van Dijk helped to shore up Liverpool FC’s defence as they won the Champions League last season to land their first major trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

The 28-year-old has been a constant presence in the Liverpool FC side this season and he has helped the Reds to build an incredible 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal defender Sokratis has admitted that he is in awe of what Van Dijk has managed to achieve since his move to Anfield two years ago.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, the defender said: “What Virgil van Dijk did last year was something very difficult for every defender to do.

“Last year for him was perfect, especially for all the people close to him who helped him a lot.

“To be one of the best defenders, you need to have everything to be complete.

“It’s about focusing on the game very well, pace, power, technique also, to control the game from behind.”

Van Dijk will be expecting to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Merseyside outfit are yet to lose a game in the top flight this season and they have only dropped two points so far in the current campaign.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip