‘Perfect’: Sokratis Papastathopoulos talks up Liverpool FC star

Sokratis Papastathopoulos admits that he is a huge admirer of Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 10 January 2020, 04:15 UK
Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has described Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk’s first full season at Anfield as “perfect” following his fine form for the Reds.

The Dutchman has been earning plenty of praise for his performances for the Merseyside outfit since his arrival at the club from Southampton in the January transfer window in 2018.

Van Dijk helped to shore up Liverpool FC’s defence as they won the Champions League last season to land their first major trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

The 28-year-old has been a constant presence in the Liverpool FC side this season and he has helped the Reds to build an incredible 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal defender Sokratis has admitted that he is in awe of what Van Dijk has managed to achieve since his move to Anfield two years ago.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, the defender said: “What Virgil van Dijk did last year was something very difficult for every defender to do.

“Last year for him was perfect, especially for all the people close to him who helped him a lot.

“To be one of the best defenders, you need to have everything to be complete.

“It’s about focusing on the game very well, pace, power, technique also, to control the game from behind.”

Van Dijk will be expecting to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Merseyside outfit are yet to lose a game in the top flight this season and they have only dropped two points so far in the current campaign.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Arsenal January transfers
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal urged to sign 24-year-old Premier League defender
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Arsenal January transfers
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC interested in 27-year-old Premier League winger – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal’s transfer strategy for January revealed – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues January transfer update
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Cesc Fabregas sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Callum Hudson-Odoi
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues January transfer update
Marcus Rashford
Micah Richards claims Man United star would thrive at Man City
ScoopDragon Football News Network