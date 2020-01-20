Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Liverpool FC and Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he has been very impressed by what Jurgen Klopp has been achieving at Liverpool FC in recent months.

Klopp and his team have been earning lots of praise for their solid performances this season, with Liverpool FC flying high at the top of the Premier League table, having established themselves as the firm favourites to win the title this term.

The German head coach led Liverpool FC to their first major trophy under his guidance last term when they lifted the Champions League back in June of last year following a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, is aiming to help guide his Manchester United team towards a top-four finish in the Premier League after they ended up in sixth place and without a trophy last season.

And the Norwegian has admitted that he is a big admirer of Klopp and what the German has been achieving at Anfield recently.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website before the clash at Anfield on Sunday, Solskjaer said: “He’s a great manager and he’s done a great job.

“He did a rebuilding job and he started almost from scratch. We’ve started something, we want to get back to challenging for the league.

“They are now challenging for the league, so well done. He’s a very nice man, as well. He’s a good manager and, of course, we do respect them.

“They have proven with their results and performances that they do deserve that respect.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

