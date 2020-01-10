Steven Gerrard makes honest admission about the Liverpool FC job

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 10 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Steven Gerrard has admitted that it would be more difficult for him to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC than any other recent Reds boss.

The German has been earning huge amounts of praise for the impact he has had at Anfield following his appointment as Brendan Rodgers’ successor back in October 2015.

Klopp led Liverpool FC to their first major trophy under his management last season when they beat Tottenham to win the Champions League final.

Liverpool FC are now on course to add the Premier League title to their trophy cabinet, with the Reds currently 13 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Gerrard has been tipped as the natural successor for Klopp when the German’s time at Anfield comes to an end.

But the former Liverpool FC captain – who is currently in charge at Rangers – feels that it would be a tougher job to follow in the footsteps of Klopp than any other Reds boss in recent times.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Gerrard said: “It would be harder. I had a conversation with Jurgen when he took the job and he thought he could sort the problems out.

“If I took over now from Jurgen, it would be a tougher job than if I replaced Brendan Rodgers or Roy Hodgson.

“I would probably have a better chance of winning, though.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday evening as they look to preserve their unbeaten record in the top flight this term.

