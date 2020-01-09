Trent Alexander-Arnold sets Liverpool FC goal for 2020

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he is desperate to help Liverpool FC reach another Champions League final this year.

The Reds are looking to reach the showpiece of Europe’s elite club competition for the third season running after having won the competition last term.

Liverpool FC beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final last year, after having been beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the showpiece the season before.

The Merseyside outfit will take on Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 starting next month as they look to book their spot in the quarter-finals of Europe’s top club competition.

And Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he is targeting another Champions League run with the Reds this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Alexander-Arnold said: “Hopefully we can get to another Champions League final too, but we’ve got a difficult draw.

“Atletico Madrid are a stubborn team, one that’s hard to break down, and a passionate team with a passionate manager. It’ll be interesting to see the two managers on the touchline and see who is more passionate!

“We enjoyed the Champions League last year because we had such a tough run. Every game we had to get to the final was against a different type of opponent after a really tough group.

“We had a tough group this year and a tough round of 16 opponent again, but we like to be tested as a team because it brings the best out of us. If you want to be the best you have to beat the best, so for us it’s about testing ourselves as much as possible.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to go back to Istanbul again, which would be massive for the club, but to have a perfect 2020 we need to win as many trophies as possible.”

Alexander-Arnold has been earning plenty of praise for his solid performances for Liverpool FC so far this season.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals and made eight assists in 20 Premier League games for Liverpool FC so far this term.

He will be expecting to feature when Liverpool FC return to Premier League action with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the top flight on Saturday night.

