BBC Sport pundit names Liverpool FC star as the best in the world

Garth Crooks says Liverpool FC star Virgil van Dijk is clearly the best central defender in the world right now

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 20 January 2020, 23:30 UK
Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Garth Crooks is convinced that Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-half in the world right now following his fine form for Liverpool FC this season.

The Netherlands international headed home Liverpool FC’s opener in their 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday evening as Jurgen Klopp’s men continued their march towards the Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah then netted on the stroke of full-time to wrap up a solid win for the Reds as they moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Van Dijk has been ever-present in the Liverpool FC defence since signing for the Merseyside outfit in the January transfer window in 2018.

And Crooks has highlighted why he thinks that Van Dijk is the best defender in the world following his display against the Red Devils.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “When Virgil van Dijk rose majestically above the Manchester United defence to nod home yet another set-piece for Liverpool I thought it was game over.

“Van Dijk caused United all sorts of problems on set plays and they got absolutely nothing out of him in defence.

“The Dutchman has become renowned for his aerial prowess in both boxes, his defending is superb and his ability to make the telling pass should not be underestimated.

“Without doubt the best centre-back in the world right now.”

The 28-year-old has started all 22 of Liverpool FC’s Premier League games this season, scoring four goals for Klopp’s side.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action when they travel to Wolves on Thursday night, before they take on Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
‘A painful moment’: Gary Neville reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher makes honest admission about Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC
Jurgen Klopp
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Liverpool FC and Jurgen Klopp
Tammy Abraham
Frank Lampard warns Chelsea FC they can’t rely on 22-year-old
Ian Wright
Ian Wright suggests one signing that Chelsea FC need to make
Ian Wright
Ian Wright: What I think of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Former champs Williams, Federer, Djokovic, Osaka score opening wins
Linda Pizzuti Henry shared a video from the game on Twitter (Photo: Linda Pizzuti Henry / Twitter)
Liverpool FC owner’s wife reacts to the 2-0 win over Man United
Tammy Abraham
Frank Lampard warns Chelsea FC they can’t rely on 22-year-old
ScoopDragon Football News Network