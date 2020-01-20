BBC Sport pundit names Liverpool FC star as the best in the world

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Garth Crooks is convinced that Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-half in the world right now following his fine form for Liverpool FC this season.

The Netherlands international headed home Liverpool FC’s opener in their 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday evening as Jurgen Klopp’s men continued their march towards the Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah then netted on the stroke of full-time to wrap up a solid win for the Reds as they moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Van Dijk has been ever-present in the Liverpool FC defence since signing for the Merseyside outfit in the January transfer window in 2018.

And Crooks has highlighted why he thinks that Van Dijk is the best defender in the world following his display against the Red Devils.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “When Virgil van Dijk rose majestically above the Manchester United defence to nod home yet another set-piece for Liverpool I thought it was game over.

“Van Dijk caused United all sorts of problems on set plays and they got absolutely nothing out of him in defence.

“The Dutchman has become renowned for his aerial prowess in both boxes, his defending is superb and his ability to make the telling pass should not be underestimated.

“Without doubt the best centre-back in the world right now.”

The 28-year-old has started all 22 of Liverpool FC’s Premier League games this season, scoring four goals for Klopp’s side.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action when they travel to Wolves on Thursday night, before they take on Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

