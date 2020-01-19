Liverpool FC owner’s wife reacts to the 2-0 win over Man United

Linda Pizzuti Henry shared a video from the game on Twitter (Photo: Linda Pizzuti Henry / Twitter)

Linda Pizzuti Henry, the wife of Liverpool FC owner John Henry, took to social media to reveal her delight at seeing the Reds take another big step towards a first Premier League title with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday night.

The Reds have been dominant all season in the Premier League and they took the lead in the 14th minute through Virgil van Dijk’s header.

Roberto Firmino thought he had scored Liverpool FC’s second goal in the first half, only for it to be ruled out by VAR.

Manchester United pressed for an equaliser in the second half, with the likes of Anthony Martial coming close to netting for the visitors at Anfield.

However, it was Liverpool FC who had the final say, with Mohamed Salah netting from close range after he latched on to a long-range kick from goalkeeper Alisson Becker in the 93rd minute.

Linda Henry was clearly delighted by what she saw at Anfield, as she posted a video of the celebrations following Liverpool FC’s second goal on her personal Twitter account and wrote an update for her followers.

She tweeted: “That Mo Salah finish though…. the Fortress of Anfield holds strong for another three points and another clean sheet. What. A. Club. #livmun.”

Liverpool FC are now 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

They will return to top flight action on Thursday night when they travel to Molineux to face Wolves.

