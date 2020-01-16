Liverpool FC legend plays down Roberto Firmino goal drought

Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)

John Aldridge has insisted that he is not concerned about Roberto Firmino’s lack of goals for Liverpool FC at Anfield this season.

The Brazilian attacker is yet to find the net at his club’s home ground this season, with Firmino’s last goal at Anfield coming against FC Porto back in April of last year.

Nevertheless, Firmino has chipped in with some important goals away from home for Jurgen Klopp’s table toppers, with the Brazilian having netted seven goals in total in the Premier League this season.

One of his most important ones to date came during the 1-0 win over Tottenham in north London on Saturday night as the Reds continued their incredible start to the new season.

Firmino has also notched up seven assists for his Liverpool FC team-mates in all competitions so far this season.

And Liverpool FC legend Aldridge has talked up the importance of Firmino to the Reds team – even if he has failed to score at home for so long.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Aldridge said: “The top six scorers in the Premier League are not from Liverpool but we’re 16 points clear.

“And long may it continue him not scoring any goals at home because Liverpool are [at this rate] going to win the league and not lose matches, and he’s a big important factor to the fact that [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah score goals.

“He’s a real team player. He’s the most important player Liverpool have, him and [Virgil] van Dijk, from an attacking perspective and also working hard defensively.

“Mane and Salah are fantastic players who score goals but I think without Firmino they wouldn’t score half the goals they score.”

Firmino will be aiming to score in front of the Liverpool FC home fans on Sunday afternoon when the Reds welcome arch rivals Manchester United to Anfield.

