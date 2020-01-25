Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 27-year-old Real Madrid star – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are considering a big-money move to sign Real Madrid star Isco, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Desmarque, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Liverpool FC are planning a raid to sign the Spain international.

The same article states that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will address a “weak point” in his attacking line up by attempting to sign Isco.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC require a creative midfielder capable of filling Philippe Coutinho’s shoes following his exit in 2018.

The report goes on to add that Klopp believes that Isco is the perfect player to add more creativity to Liverpool FC’s midfield behind Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The Spanish source suggests that Isco is valued at €70m (£59.1m) despite struggling to hold down a regular starting spot under Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

The story reveals that Liverpool FC could also consider a move for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz if a deal for Isco proves to be too difficult.

Isco has started six games and has come off the bench five times in the Spanish top flight this season.

The Spanish midfielder has a wealth of experience, having won four Champions League titles and the La Liga crown.

Liverpool FC will take on Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday before Premier League games against West Ham and Southampton in the next seven days.

