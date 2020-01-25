Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 27-year-old Real Madrid star – report

Liverpool FC are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 25 January 2020, 07:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are considering a big-money move to sign Real Madrid star Isco, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Desmarque, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Liverpool FC are planning a raid to sign the Spain international.

The same article states that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will address a “weak point” in his attacking line up by attempting to sign Isco.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC require a creative midfielder capable of filling Philippe Coutinho’s shoes following his exit in 2018.

The report goes on to add that Klopp believes that Isco is the perfect player to add more creativity to Liverpool FC’s midfield behind Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The Spanish source suggests that Isco is valued at €70m (£59.1m) despite struggling to hold down a regular starting spot under Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

The story reveals that Liverpool FC could also consider a move for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz if a deal for Isco proves to be too difficult.

Isco has started six games and has come off the bench five times in the Spanish top flight this season.

The Spanish midfielder has a wealth of experience, having won four Champions League titles and the La Liga crown.

Liverpool FC will take on Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday before Premier League games against West Ham and Southampton in the next seven days.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title claim after 2-1 win at Wolves
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title claim after 2-1 win at Wolves
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to make this key signing
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic posts injury update for Chelsea FC fans
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes tips Man United to sign 25-year-old
Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin: What Arsenal fans don’t know about Gabriel Martinelli
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Roger Federer (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Australian Open 2020: Williams, Osaka, Tsitsipas lose and Federer tested to limits in day of drama
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford drops hint about Man United return on Twitter
Martin Keown
Martin Keown makes Man United prediction about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking
ScoopDragon Football News Network