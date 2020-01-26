Jack Grealish urged to forget Man United and wait for Liverpool FC interest

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jack Grealish should ignore a potential move to Manchester United and wait for Liverpool FC to show interest in the Aston Villa captain, according to Stan Collymore.

The Villa skipper has been linked with a move to Manchester over the past month or so, with various reports in the English media suggesting Manchester City and Manchester United are interested.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in a host of different attacking midfielders over the past month, including Bruno Fernandes and James Maddison.

Grealish has effortlessly made the transition to Premier League football following Aston Villa’s promotion from the Championship last term.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals and has made five assists in 22 games in the Premier League to keep Villa just above the relegation zone.

Liverpool FC were linked with a move for Grealish 12 months ago but the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international remained at Villa Park.

Former Reds striker Collymore believes that Grealish should ignore interest from Manchester United and remain at Villa until such a time Liverpool FC reignite their interest.

“I know I am biased towards Jack Grealish but the stats don’t lie,” Collymore told the Daily Mirror.

“For him to become the first English midfielder to register 15 goals/assists since Frank Lampard in 2009/10, in an average to poor team, is a superb effort.

“His talent deserves a better platform, and if you were to stick Grealish in that Liverpool midfield and let him service their magic front three, the kid could be one of Europe’s most effective midfielders.

“He could even have an England team built around him.

“Forget Manchester United, Grealish will be waiting five years to reach the level he could get to at Anfield.”

Grealish came through the youth ranks at Aston Villa before the midfielder made his debut in a 4-0 loss to Manchester City in May 2014.

Aston Villa will take on Leicester City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

