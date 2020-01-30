Ex-Premier League owner makes Liverpool FC exit claim about Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool FC if the German head coach receives a better offer, according to ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.

The German head coach is on course to become the first Liverpool FC manager to win the Premier League this season.

The Reds have built a substantial lead over defending champions Manchester City in second place in the table.

Liverpool FC have already won the Champions League crown under Klopp after last season’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

The 52-year-old signed a new long-term deal with the six-time European champions last year to secure his future until 2024.

Klopp has been linked with the Germany national team manager position, but there’s been no suggestion the former Borussia Dortmund boss is ready to call time on his spell in charge of Liverpool FC.

However, outspoken ex-Palace owner Jordan believes Klopp would quit Liverpool FC if a better offer came along.

“He’s a football manager!” Jordan told talkSPORT. “The one thing a football manager cares about is himself first, his players second and the opportunity that exists for him third.

“Does Klopp prioritise himself? Of course, they all do! I think he puts the needs of the team and himself first. That’s his charge.

“But his football manager perspective is, he left [Borussia] Dortmund to come to Liverpool because it was a better opportunity and believe me, believe me, as sure as day follows night, as soon as a better opportunity than Liverpool comes along for him, he’ll be off.

“That’s what football managers do.”

Liverpool FC are Europe’s in-form team after setting a new record for the amount of points accumulated after 23 games out of the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.

Klopp will take charge of Liverpool FC for their home clash against Southampton on Saturday.

The German coach has led Liverpool FC to four finals and a second-placed finish since taking charge in 2015.

