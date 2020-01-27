Journalist claims Kylian Mbappe would ‘consider’ Liverpool FC move

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Kylian Mbappe would consider a move to Liverpool FC if the Premier League leaders were able to match Paris Saint-Germain’s asking price, according to ESPN FC reporter Julien Laurens.

The France international has been touted as a potential target for Liverpool FC over the past couple of months despite PSG’s astronomical valuation of the World Cup winner.

Mbappe’s long-term future at PSG has been a source of relentless speculation over the past few months amid report interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Liverpool FC have regularly been touted as a potential destination for Mbappe as supporters clasp desperately to any hint of a deal for the French star.

The club’s upcoming sponsorship deal with Nike set tongues wagging, while Mbappe has spoke in glowing terms about Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp in the past.

Even Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal celebrations in the style of Mbappe have sent Liverpool FC fans into a frenzy.

French football expert and ESPN FC transfer insider Laurens has claimed that Mbappe would give a potential move to Liverpool FC some consideration if the Premier League leaders were to make an offer.

“It’s pretty simple,” Laurens told ESPN FC.

“If Liverpool can pay the €300m or maybe €350m with the bonuses, and put that on the table – which is what PSG will ask anyone to sign Mbappe.

“If Liverpool can afford that, plus give him the wages that he wants, he will consider that offer every single day of the week, because, yes Real Madrid is his dream and one day there is a certainty that he will play at the Bernabeu for Real Madrid.

“But he’s only 21 years of age so there is plenty time for him to go and play in Madrid one day.

“The fact is that he also would like to play in the Premier League one day, too – and Liverpool is a very attractive proposition for any top player in the world right now with what they are putting together and the project of Jurgen Klopp.

“But again, if they can’t put that money down on the table for an offer, there’s no way he could go there.”

Mbappe has netted 81 times in 110 games in all competitions over the last three seasons for PSG.

Liverpool FC are sitting 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip