Jurgen Klopp considers Liverpool FC bid for France forward – report

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is considering a swoop to sign FC Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 13 January 2020, 08:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: The Sport Review)

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is open to the possibility of signing FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in January, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Desmarque, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Reds are weighing up a potential move for the FC Barcelona striker.

The same article states that the Reds are considering a big-money move for the French forward after having been long-term admirers of Dembele.

According to the same story, Klopp is “keen” on a potential deal to sign Dembele given his well-documented struggles at the Spanish champions.

The article goes on to add that the France international has failed to settle at FC Barcelona since his move from Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The report implies that Liverpool FC would need to produce a transfer fee in the region of £90m to sign the FC Barcelona star this month.

Although Liverpool FC signed Virgil van Dijk in a £75m deal in January 2018, the Reds don’t have a record of making big signings in the mid-season transfer window.

Liverpool FC have already added depth to their squad with the acquisition of Takumi Minamino in a £7.75m deal from Red Bull Salzburg earlier this month.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
‘Incredible’: Gary Neville makes honest admission about Liverpool FC
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC are signing Moussa Dembele
Paul Merson
Paul Merson tells Chelsea FC to avoid signing 27-year-old for two reasons
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp delivers Liverpool FC injury update on four players
Frank Lampard
‘He’s part of my plans’: Lampard issues update on forgotten Chelsea FC attacker
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard predicts where Chelsea FC will finish
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
ATP Cup 2020: Novak Djokovic continues love affair with Australia as Serbia wins inaugural Cup
N'Golo Kante
Frank Lampard delivers update on N’Golo Kante for Chelsea FC fans
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal star Aubameyang breaks silence after his red card
ScoopDragon Football News Network