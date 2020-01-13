Jurgen Klopp considers Liverpool FC bid for France forward – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: The Sport Review)

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is open to the possibility of signing FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in January, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Desmarque, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Reds are weighing up a potential move for the FC Barcelona striker.

The same article states that the Reds are considering a big-money move for the French forward after having been long-term admirers of Dembele.

According to the same story, Klopp is “keen” on a potential deal to sign Dembele given his well-documented struggles at the Spanish champions.

The article goes on to add that the France international has failed to settle at FC Barcelona since his move from Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The report implies that Liverpool FC would need to produce a transfer fee in the region of £90m to sign the FC Barcelona star this month.

Although Liverpool FC signed Virgil van Dijk in a £75m deal in January 2018, the Reds don’t have a record of making big signings in the mid-season transfer window.

Liverpool FC have already added depth to their squad with the acquisition of Takumi Minamino in a £7.75m deal from Red Bull Salzburg earlier this month.

