Liverpool FC weigh up new contract for 22-year-old midfielder – report

Liverpool FC are considering a new contract offer for Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Reds are eager to keep Chirivella at Anfield following a series of cameo performance this season.

The same article states that the 22-year-old will be a free agent in the summer unless the Spaniard commits to a new deal at Liverpool FC.

According to the same story, the Premier League leaders are keen to reward Chirivella for his performances in the current campaign.

Sky Sports go on to reveal that Liverpool FC are conscious that Chirivella wants to secure regular first-team football to further his career.

The Spanish defensive midfielder has been limited to four appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Chirivella impressed in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp singled out Chirivella for special praise following their narrow win over their bitter derby rivals to progress to the fourth round.

“I cannot understand why nobody asked me so far about Pedro Chirivella, Neco Williams or Yasser Larouci. Is this a sign we want to give the boys? You have to score, otherwise we ignore you?” Klopp told his post-match media conference.

Chirivella moved to Liverpool FC from Valencia in 2013 after the Reds poached the Spanish midfielder from the La Liga side’s academy.

He made his Premier League debut in a 3-1 loss to Swansea City in May 2016.

