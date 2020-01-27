Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC should forget about signing Timo Werner

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC should forget about signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in the summer, according to ESPN FC pundit Steve Nicol.

The Reds have been regularly linked with a swoop for the Germany international over the past year or so following Werner’s prolific performances in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a big admirer of the 23-year-old following Werner’s return of 20 goals and six assists in 19 games in the German top flight.

The Reds have history with RB Leipzig after Liverpool FC agreed a £48m fee for Naby Keita in 2017 before the Guinea international moved to Anfield 12 months later.

There have been reports in the British media that Werner has signed a “pre-agreement” with Liverpool FC to move to the Premier League leaders before Euro 2020.

However, former Reds defender Nicol doesn’t believe Werner would move to a club where he’s not guaranteed regular first-team football.

“This guy no question is one of the best strikers right now in Europe,” Nicol told ESPN FC, as quoted by Metro.

“Certainly he’s probably got a decade left in him. It would be a great signing.

“I just don’t see how Timo Werner would want to go to Liverpool if he wants to play regularly. That’s the problem.

“For me he’s a centre-forward, and you’re telling me Bobby Firmino is going to be benched for Timo Werner?

“It is, that means you need to bring in young players. As young as he is, he’s an established player, so that’s the reason he won’t be going to Liverpool.”

Werner would be competing with Roberto Firmino for a starting spot in the Liverpool FC team should a deal materialise.

The Brazilian has established himself as a key member of Klopp’s side over the past four seasons.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to West Ham on Wednesday night before a home clash against Southampton next Saturday.

