Club president claims Liverpool FC want to sign Trabzonspor goalkeeper

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have submitted an offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, according to the club’s president.

Liverpool FC are thought to be in the market to sign a young goalkeeper to provide cover for number one Alisson Becker and his understudy Adrian.

The Reds have previously been linked with the Trabzonspor shot-stopper, while the 23-year-old has also attracted reported interest from West Ham United.

Metro claim that Trabzonspor value their young goalkeeper at around £15m following his promising start to his professional career.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu revealed that Liverpool FC have submitted a bid to sign the Turkish side’s goalkeeper this month.

“There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer,” Agaoglu is quoted as saying by Metro.

“So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words, Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal.”

Cakir broke into the Trabzonspor senior set up in 2014 before the shot stopper had a loan stint at 1461 Trabzon.

The Turkey international started to establish himself in the Trabzonspor first-team during the 2017-18 season.

Cakir made 20 appearances in Turkey’s Super Lig last term to establish himself as Trabzonspor’s first-choice goalkeeper.

He made his debut for the Turkish national team against Greece back in May.

Liverpool FC signed Spanish shot-stopper Adrian in a free transfer from West Ham United in the summer.

Adrian has received significant playing time this season due to injury and then suspension to Alisson.

Liverpool FC are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

