Joe Gomez previews Liverpool FC v Everton in FA Cup

Joe Gomez (Photo: New Balance)

Joe Gomez has insisted he and his Liverpool FC team-mates are ready for their Merseyside derby showdown with Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are preparing to host their local rivals in the third round at Anfield as Liverpool FC sign off from a hectic festive period for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool FC have been in sensational form so far this season and have won all but one of their Premier League games to leave them 13 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

The Merseyside outfit were also triumphant in the Fifa Club World Cup last month as they lifted the trophy and continued their impressive start to the new campaign.

Liverpool FC are now preparing to tackle Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side on Sunday afternoon and Gomez insists that the Reds are ready for the clash, despite having played Wolves on Thursday night.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Gomez said: “For me, I love every derby and it is a special game, every time.

“Regardless of whether it is a Premier League game or not, we go into it looking to win and I think that is self-explanatory.

“That is something that we look forward to and whatever will be will be. Everyone wants to play.

“There is no telling what the gaffer will do but we are used to the quick turnaround now. At the same time, we want to win things, and it is the Merseyside derby and we never want to lose that.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action next weekend when they take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Saturday evening.

After that, the Reds will face testing Premier League clashes against both Manchester United and Wolves.

